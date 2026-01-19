Sensex slides 573 pts; realty shares tumble

The key equity benchmarks traded with major losses in mid-morning trade, weighed down by renewed concerns over a possible escalation in global trade tensions and mixed earnings from heavyweight companies. The Nifty traded below the 25,550 level. Realty shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 573.04 points or 0.69% to 82,997.31. The Nifty 50 index lost 180.75 points or 0.70% to 25,513.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.07%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,200 shares rose and 2,797 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 1.86% to 837.10. The index rose 0.35% in the past trading session.

Godrej Properties (down 3.58%), SignatureGlobal India (down 2.48%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.13%), Anant Raj (down 2.03%), Sobha (down 1.79%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.62%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.34%), DLF (down 1.3%), Lodha Developers (down 1.3%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.49%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Netweb Technologies India rallied 4.15% after the companys standalone net profit soared 146.7% to Rs 73.31 crore on a 141% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 804.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation added 2.98% after its consolidated net profit rose 2.20% to Rs 6.49 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 6.35 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rallied 14.75% to Rs 93.47 crore in Q3 FY26, against Rs 81.45 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Global Markets:

Asian markets mostly slipped on Monday as investors assessed threats from the Trump administration toward Greenland over the weekend, as well as key economic data from China out Monday.

Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders exchanged tense rhetoric over the Arctic territory, with Trump threatening tariffs on eight European countries and demanding control of Greenland, which is part of Denmark.

European leaders responded by calling the threats completely wrong and unacceptable.

In Asia, China released its fourth-quarter GDP numbers, along with December figures for retail sales, urban investment and industrial output.

Chinas economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in nearly three years in the fourth quarter as domestic demand softened, though full-year growth matched Beijings target despite growing trade frictions with the U.S. and a prolonged real estate slump.

Gross domestic product grew 4.5% in the October-to-December period, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed Monday. That marked a slowdown from 4.8% in the third quarter and was the weakest reading since the first quarter of 2023, when growth also came in at 4.5%.

The full-year economic output came in at 5%, meeting the official target of around 5%.

On Friday in the U.S., the S&P 500 ended just below the flatline and posted a losing week, while the Nasdaq Composite also inched down 0.06%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17%.

The three major indexes hit their session lows after Trump said in the White House on Friday that hed rather have National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett stay in his current role and that he might not be chosen to become the next U.S. Fed chair.

Hassett has been seen as the more market-friendly option to replace current Fed chair than the new frontrunner nominee, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and is expected to be more willing to keep rates low.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News