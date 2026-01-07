ITC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 340.45, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.27% in last one year as compared to a 10.17% rally in NIFTY and a 6.18% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
ITC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 340.45, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 26098.7. The Sensex is at 84796.27, down 0.31%.ITC Ltd has lost around 15.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53561.95, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 192.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 316.7 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 342.1, down 0.61% on the day. ITC Ltd tumbled 24.27% in last one year as compared to a 10.17% rally in NIFTY and a 6.18% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 21.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
