Sensex tanks 247 pts; broader mkt underperforms; VIX rallies 4.12%

The Nifty traded below the 25,050 mark. PSU Bank shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 246.96 points or 0.30% to 81,686.73. The Nifty 50 index fell 89.10 points or 0.36% to 25,017.65.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.37%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,662 shares rose and 2,298 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.93% to 10.36. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,137.70, at a premium of 120.05 points as compared with the spot at 25,017.65.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 53.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 46.5 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.06% to 7,503.60. The index shed 0.41% in the previous trading session.
Canara Bank (down 2.19%), Union Bank of India (down 1.96%), Punjab National Bank (down 1.66%), Bank of India (down 1.66%) and UCO Bank (down 1.57%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 1.37%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.24%), Central Bank of India (down 1.14%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.96%) and Bank of Baroda (down 0.71%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Ajmera Realty jumped 2.74% after the company announced quarterly sales of Rs 720 crore for Q2 FY26, which is an increase of 184% as compared with the sales of Rs 254 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
Keystone Realtors rose 0.36%. The company reported 9% growth in pre-sales to Rs 763 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 700 crore in Q2 FY25.
