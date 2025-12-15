Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC joins JARPLVAT Consortium for Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project

SEPC joins JARPLVAT Consortium for Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

SEPC announced its association with the JARPLVAT Consortium in connection with the Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project located in the Sohagpur Area, District Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

The Company has entered into agreements with M/s Jai Ambey Roadlines and Avinash Transport, who together form the JARPLVAT Consortium, for a mining project awarded by South Eastern Coalfields.

The aggregate contract value under various contracts is Rs 3,299.51 crore, with an estimated project tenure of ~10 years.

Scope of work includes: h Supply of materials h Supply and deployment of machinery and manpower h Project management and consultancy services h Other associated services as per the agreed scope

SEPC's role is structured to support execution across the lifecycle of the mining operation.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US stocks turn lower on tech weakness, NASDAQ tumbles 1.7%

US stocks turn lower on tech weakness, NASDAQ tumbles 1.7%

SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

Bharat Rasayan allots 83.10 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Bharat Rasayan allots 83.10 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Sensex slides 175 pts; realty shares slide

Sensex slides 175 pts; realty shares slide

Wheels India signs technical assistance agreement with Topy Industries, Japan

Wheels India signs technical assistance agreement with Topy Industries, Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon