Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 346.32 croreNet profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 21.29% to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 346.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 398.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales346.32398.47 -13 OPM %7.597.71 -PBDT39.8548.37 -18 PBT28.7137.03 -22 NP22.4128.47 -21
