Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 346.32 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 21.29% to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 346.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 398.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales346.32398.47 -13 OPM %7.597.71 -PBDT39.8548.37 -18 PBT28.7137.03 -22 NP22.4128.47 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Covance Softsol consolidated net profit rises 109.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Covance Softsol consolidated net profit rises 109.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Dr Reddys Lab Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 1,437 cr

Dr Reddys Lab Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 1,437 cr

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.21% in the September 2025 quarter

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.21% in the September 2025 quarter

SBI Cards Q2 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 445 cr

SBI Cards Q2 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 445 cr

eClerx Services Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

eClerx Services Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon