Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 133.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.67% to Rs 256.65 croreNet profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 133.80% to Rs 51.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.67% to Rs 256.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales256.65192.00 34 OPM %30.9120.97 -PBDT77.7036.78 111 PBT65.7026.53 148 NP51.2521.92 134
