Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 30.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.00% to Rs 630.79 croreNet profit of Anant Raj rose 30.82% to Rs 138.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 630.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 512.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales630.79512.85 23 OPM %26.6121.99 -PBDT175.07122.19 43 PBT164.43114.11 44 NP138.12105.58 31
