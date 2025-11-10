MRP Agro standalone net profit declines 48.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.03% to Rs 10.08 croreNet profit of MRP Agro declined 48.61% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.03% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.0815.28 -34 OPM %9.828.44 -PBDT1.011.29 -22 PBT0.620.91 -32 NP0.370.72 -49
