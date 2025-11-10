Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 48.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 233.24 croreNet profit of Rushil Decor declined 48.53% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 233.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales233.24228.63 2 OPM %9.8912.89 -PBDT16.8023.06 -27 PBT8.3615.61 -46 NP5.9711.60 -49
