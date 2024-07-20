Business Standard
Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 9166.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 402.00% to Rs 567.56 crore
Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 9166.00% to Rs 92.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 402.00% to Rs 567.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales567.56113.06 402 OPM %23.947.00 -PBDT130.355.34 2341 PBT125.580.71 17587 NP92.661.00 9166
First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

