Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 9166.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 9166.00% to Rs 92.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 402.00% to Rs 567.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.567.56113.0623.947.00130.355.34125.580.7192.661.00