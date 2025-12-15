Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Refex Industries Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd and Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 December 2025.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd surged 11.73% to Rs 725.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Refex Industries Ltd spiked 9.20% to Rs 277.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd soared 8.21% to Rs 304.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd advanced 8.06% to Rs 379.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12861 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd spurt 6.53% to Rs 380.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60062 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

