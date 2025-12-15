Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Matrimony climbs after board approves buyback

Matrimony climbs after board approves buyback

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Matrimony.com gains 1% to Rs 551.80 after the company said its board has approved a share buyback of up to Rs 58.5 crore through the tender offer route.

The decision was taken at the board meeting held on 15 December 2025.

The company plans to buy back 8,93,129 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 655 per share. The buyback size represents about 24.68% and 24.81% of the companys paid-up equity capital and free reserves based on its audited financials as of 31 March 2025.

The buyback will be funded through cash and is subject to shareholder approval via a special resolution through postal ballot. The record date will be announced later. Promoters and promoter group members have stated they will not participate in the buyback.

 

As of 12 December 2025, promoters held a 54.61% stake in Matrimony.com, while public shareholders owned the remaining 45.39%.

Further, the board has also reappointed Murugavel Janakiraman as managing director for a three-year term from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2029. Shareholders approval will be sought for payment of his remuneration for FY26.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 15, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; Nifty test 26,000; auto, pharma shares fall; PVR Inox up 5%

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS, RS resume proceedings after chaos over 'threat' to PM Modi

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra lists on FCC with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra lists on FCC with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

MGNREGA

MGNREGA to be renamed: A look at the scheme's origin and controversies

SPEC share price

SEPC shares soar 13% on ₹3,300-crore mining project JV; details here

In addition, Sivaramakrishnan Meenakshi Sundaram was reappointed as an independent director for a second term of five years starting 11 March 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Matrimony.com is a consumer Internet company managing brands such as Bharat Matrimony, Elite Matrimony, Community Matrimony, and Jodii.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Matrimony.com declined 41.03% to Rs 7.76 crore while net sales declined 0.79% to Rs 114.59 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEPC joins JARPLVAT Consortium for Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project

SEPC joins JARPLVAT Consortium for Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project

US stocks turn lower on tech weakness, NASDAQ tumbles 1.7%

US stocks turn lower on tech weakness, NASDAQ tumbles 1.7%

SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

SEPC rallies after securing Rs 3,300-cr SECL order

Bharat Rasayan allots 83.10 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Bharat Rasayan allots 83.10 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Sensex slides 175 pts; realty shares slide

Sensex slides 175 pts; realty shares slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon