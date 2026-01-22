Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 2280.10 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 5.07% to Rs 155.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 163.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 2280.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1978.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2280.101978.8011.2116.21264.80344.50211.10278.70155.30163.60

