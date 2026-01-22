Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 8.45% to Rs 17102.21 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 8.15% to Rs 3146.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2909.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.45% to Rs 17102.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15770.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income17102.2115770.16 8 OPM %67.8867.65 -PBDT4199.383720.65 13 PBT4199.383720.65 13 NP3146.882909.73 8

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

