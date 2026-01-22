String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 171.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 140.60% to Rs 278.35 croreNet profit of String Metaverse rose 171.50% to Rs 27.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 140.60% to Rs 278.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales278.35115.69 141 OPM %11.429.70 -PBDT32.2411.76 174 PBT27.8910.21 173 NP27.7210.21 171
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST