String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 171.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of String Metaverse rose 171.50% to Rs 27.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 140.60% to Rs 278.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.278.35115.6911.429.7032.2411.7627.8910.2127.7210.21

