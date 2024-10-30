Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 10.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.58% to Rs 452.76 croreNet profit of Share India Securities rose 10.12% to Rs 124.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 452.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 366.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales452.76366.38 24 OPM %41.1848.03 -PBDT168.19160.57 5 PBT164.38157.30 5 NP124.10112.70 10
