Satin Technologies to acquire majority stake in cybersecurity startup - QTrino Labs

Satin Technologies to acquire majority stake in cybersecurity startup - QTrino Labs

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Satin Creditcare Network announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Satin Technologies has entered into a Share Subscription-cum Shareholders Agreement on 17 January 2026, to acquire upto 76.40% equity share capital of QTrino Labs (QTrino), in one or more tranches.

QTrino Labs is an IIT incubated deep-tech cybersecurity startup engaged in the development of cost-effective, cutting-edge, quantum-safe security solutions for enterprises and government institutions. Operating in a rapidly evolving and high-growth technology segment, QTrino brings advanced cybersecurity capabilities that align strongly with STL's long-term technology vision.

The proposed acquisition of a majority stake in QTrino will enable STL to expand its business footprint in advanced technology and cybersecurity domains, strengthen its solution offerings and enhance the overall technology resilience of the Satin Group. Upon completion of the transaction, QTrino will be consolidated as a subsidiary, marking the Group's strategic entry into technology-driven cybersecurity businesses.

 

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

