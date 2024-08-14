Phoenix International standalone net profit rises 41.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 6.12 croreNet profit of Phoenix International rose 41.18% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.127.14 -14 OPM %59.3147.62 -PBDT1.941.58 23 PBT1.030.73 41 NP0.720.51 41
