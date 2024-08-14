Phoenix International standalone net profit rises 41.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 6.12 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 41.18% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.127.1459.3147.621.941.581.030.730.720.51