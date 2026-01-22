Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shekhawati Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shekhawati Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd, Pavna Industries Ltd and Shyam Telecom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2026.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd, Pavna Industries Ltd and Shyam Telecom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2026.

Shekhawati Industries Ltd lost 14.26% to Rs 13.53 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 38841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5383 shares in the past one month.

 

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd crashed 13.40% to Rs 218.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 895 shares in the past one month.

Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd tumbled 12.13% to Rs 333.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1065 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Data centres

Budget 2026 can catalyse India's journey towards becoming global data hub

Indian bank

Indian Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 7.3% to ₹3,061 crore

sleep, sleep disorder, old age, old man

Ageing and insomnia: Why older adults sleep worse and what actually helps

Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty, Sensex trade with modest gain on Thursday; SMID stock rise

Stock Market LIVE: SBI, BEL lift Sensex 200pts, Nifty above 25,200; SMIDs shine; Groww up 3%

Zee

Zee Entertainment Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 5.4% to ₹154.8 crore

Pavna Industries Ltd fell 11.60% to Rs 16.77. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10414 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Telecom Ltd corrected 10.49% to Rs 10.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3064 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel Corp rises on new order win

RailTel Corp rises on new order win

Board of Frontier Springs approves issue of bonus shares

Board of Frontier Springs approves issue of bonus shares

Frontier Springs board approves cancellation of forfeited shares

Frontier Springs board approves cancellation of forfeited shares

Sensex jumps 330 pts; FMCG shares advance

Sensex jumps 330 pts; FMCG shares advance

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026