Shekhawati Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd, Pavna Industries Ltd and Shyam Telecom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2026.

Shekhawati Industries Ltd lost 14.26% to Rs 13.53 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 38841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5383 shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd crashed 13.40% to Rs 218.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 895 shares in the past one month.

Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd tumbled 12.13% to Rs 333.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1065 shares in the past one month.

Pavna Industries Ltd fell 11.60% to Rs 16.77. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10414 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Telecom Ltd corrected 10.49% to Rs 10.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3064 shares in the past one month.

