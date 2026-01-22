Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp rises on new order win

RailTel Corp rises on new order win

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.98% to Rs 334.40 after the company secured a major order from the Ministry of Defence.

RailTel said it has received a work order for providing services under an annual maintenance contract. The order is valued at Rs 140.71 crore and is scheduled to be executed by 30 January 2031.

The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network. As on December 2025, the Government of India held 72.84% stake in the company.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Frontier Springs approves issue of bonus shares

Board of Frontier Springs approves issue of bonus shares

Frontier Springs board approves cancellation of forfeited shares

Frontier Springs board approves cancellation of forfeited shares

Sensex jumps 330 pts; FMCG shares advance

Sensex jumps 330 pts; FMCG shares advance

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 55.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 55.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026