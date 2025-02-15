Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 89.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 11.71 croreNet profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 89.64% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales11.7113.07 -10 OPM %6.1516.83 -PBDT1.045.26 -80 PBT0.675.02 -87 NP0.525.02 -90
