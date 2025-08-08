Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 112.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.03% to Rs 8.85 croreNet profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate rose 112.50% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.03% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.8510.54 -16 OPM %0.340.57 -PBDT0.790.57 39 PBT0.420.16 163 NP0.340.16 113
