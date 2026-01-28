Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sheshadri Industries standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Sales decline 20.58% to Rs 6.83 crore

Net profit of Sheshadri Industries declined 37.50% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.58% to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.838.60 -21 OPM %6.8826.16 -PBDT1.432.02 -29 PBT1.001.60 -38 NP1.001.60 -38

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

