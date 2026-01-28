Sheshadri Industries standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.58% to Rs 6.83 crore

Net profit of Sheshadri Industries declined 37.50% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.58% to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.838.606.8826.161.432.021.001.601.001.60

