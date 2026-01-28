Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 121.69 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 2158.75 crore

Net Loss of Hero Fincorp reported to Rs 121.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 2158.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2290.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2158.752290.2034.4138.31-62.876.90-81.58-11.88-121.69-32.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News