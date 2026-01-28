Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 PAT slides 35% to Rs 14 crore

Ramkrishna Forgings' consolidated net profit declined 35.1% to Rs 13.57 crore on a 2.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,098.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 29.69 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 23.94 crore in the year-ago period. The quarter included exceptional items of Rs 10.43 crore, primarily due to a one-time increase in employee benefit provisions arising from the implementation of the new labour codes effective 21 November 2025.

EBITDA grew by 29.33% to Rs 163.37 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 126.32 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 14.9% in the December 2025 quarter as against 11.8% in the December 2024 quarter.

In domestic markets, sales volume was 34,825 tons in Q3 FY26, representing a YoY increase of 12.21%.

During Q3, Ramkrishna Forgings bagged fresh orders worth Rs 680 crore with a program life of four years. The automotive segment accounted for 66% of the order inflows, while the remaining 34% came from non-automotive segments, underscoring the companys continued diversification strategy.

Within the automotive segment in Q3 FY26, Ramkrishna Forgings received orders worth Rs 406 crore from the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, Rs 26 crore from the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, and Rs 18 crore from the electric vehicle (EV) segment. The non-automotive segment contributed Rs 189 crore of orders during the quarter, largely driven by demand from the oil and gas sector.

Naresh Jalan, managing director of Ramkrishna Forgings, said, We are pleased to report an improved performance in Q3 FY26, driven by strong performance in the domestic business and resilient performance in global business on the back of effective execution of new orders. We have reported consolidated revenues of Rs 1,099 crore in Q3, higher by 21% on a QoQ basis, and PBT of Rs 30 crore against a loss of Rs 5 crore.

While the global operating environment remains uncertain, the robust performance of our domestic business has helped us partially mitigate these external headwinds. Our strategic emphasis on deepening domestic capabilities and diversifying our revenue base is yielding tangible results and providing greater stability to our overall business profile.

During the quarter, we further strengthened our order book by securing new contracts worth ₹680 crore across the Auto and Non-Auto segments, reflecting the strength of our increasingly diversified portfolio. Looking ahead, the outlook remains encouraging. Production ramp-up at our casting facility is underway, aluminum forging capacity has been successfully commissioned, and we continue to make steady progress towards commissioning the machining facility in Mexico. We are confident of improved performance in Q4 and are well positioned to build on this momentum through FY27.

Even as we steadily rebuild our performance trajectory, we continue to advance key strategic priorities, including the development of new products, expansion of our railway business, foray into the passenger vehicle segment, geographic diversification, and capacity augmentation. Supported by strategic agility and operational discipline, we remain confident that these initiatives will further de-risk the business, strengthen our competitive positioning, and drive sustainable, long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 2.37% to Rs 510 on the BSE.

