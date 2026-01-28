Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 30.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 30.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Sales rise 18.98% to Rs 209.67 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 30.85% to Rs 55.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 209.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 176.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales209.67176.22 19 OPM %37.3228.41 -PBDT93.8863.90 47 PBT84.5053.39 58 NP55.8642.69 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 121.69 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 121.69 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Omax Autos Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Omax Autos Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 PAT slides 35% to Rs 14 crore

Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 PAT slides 35% to Rs 14 crore

Nifty holds 25,300 level; metal shares shine

Nifty holds 25,300 level; metal shares shine

Vishal Mega Mart Q3 PAT jumps 19% YoY to Rs 313 crore

Vishal Mega Mart Q3 PAT jumps 19% YoY to Rs 313 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUGC Net Result 2025 DateTata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance