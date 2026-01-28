Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 30.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.98% to Rs 209.67 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 30.85% to Rs 55.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 209.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 176.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.209.67176.2237.3228.4193.8863.9084.5053.3955.8642.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News