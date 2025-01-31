Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 33.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 33.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 30.33% to Rs 153.74 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 33.27% to Rs 34.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.33% to Rs 153.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales153.74117.96 30 OPM %28.0327.42 -PBDT47.7235.48 34 PBT46.7734.84 34 NP34.7726.09 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Integrated Thermoplastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Integrated Thermoplastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 15.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 15.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit declines 62.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit declines 62.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsReal State of Economy ReportGold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon