Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI clears USFDA inspection

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI clears USFDA inspection

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Shilpa Medicare announced that its Unit VI, Dabaspet, Bengaluru, has received EIR with VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) classification, from USFDA, for the GMP inspection which was conducted from 24-30 October 2024.

This facility is capable of manufacturing, packaging, testing, storage and distribution of two types of complex dosage forms - Oral Dissolving Films and Transdermal Systems.

The Unit is already approved by EMA, Europe; MHRA, UK; SFDA, Saudi and TGA, Australia.

This Unit is currently supplying Oral Film products to US and other markets. Transdermal products have been filed in the European market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Semiconductors Rally; Dow Tumbles on Housing, Oil Stock Weakness

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Semiconductors Rally; Dow Tumbles on Housing, Oil Stock Weakness

Hathway Cable rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Hathway Cable rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Lemon Tree Hotels launches 6th property in Tamil Nadu

Lemon Tree Hotels launches 6th property in Tamil Nadu

Indian auto industry overall performance remain flat in Q1; reports SIAM

Indian auto industry overall performance remain flat in Q1; reports SIAM

Jupiter Wagons CFO Sanjiv Keshri resigns

Jupiter Wagons CFO Sanjiv Keshri resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon