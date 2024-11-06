Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit rises 33.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.15% to Rs 3.99 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets rose 33.96% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.15% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.995.06 -21 OPM %-75.44-158.10 -PBDT18.4012.85 43 PBT17.6012.66 39 NP12.869.60 34
