Gayatri Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.67% to Rs 11.61 croreNet Loss of Gayatri Sugars reported to Rs 21.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 38.67% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.6118.93 -39 OPM %-101.72-51.56 -PBDT-19.61-15.40 -27 PBT-21.33-17.05 -25 NP-21.33-17.05 -25
