Welspun Investments & Commercials standalone net profit rises 26.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 4.88 crore

Net profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials rose 26.22% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.883.86 26 OPM %98.7798.45 -PBDT4.833.80 27 PBT4.833.80 27 NP3.612.86 26

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

