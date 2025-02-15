Business Standard

Shirpur Gold Refinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shirpur Gold Refinery reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 570.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0570.36 -100 OPM %0-0.11 -PBDT-2.00-8.14 75 PBT-3.10-9.25 66 NP-3.10-9.25 66

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

