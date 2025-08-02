Antariksh Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.79% to Rs 3.40 croreAntariksh Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 58.79% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.408.25 -59 OPM %02.30 -PBDT00.19 -100 PBT00.19 -100 NP00.14 -100
