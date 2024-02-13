Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 11.65% to Rs 33.46 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics declined 46.15% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.65% to Rs 33.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.33.4637.877.117.050.460.830.240.590.210.39