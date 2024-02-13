Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 11.65% to Rs 33.46 croreNet profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics declined 46.15% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.65% to Rs 33.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales33.4637.87 -12 OPM %7.117.05 -PBDT0.460.83 -45 PBT0.240.59 -59 NP0.210.39 -46
