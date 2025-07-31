DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 12.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 228.92% to Rs 41.97 croreNet profit of DE Nora India rose 12.85% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 228.92% to Rs 41.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales41.9712.76 229 OPM %5.8123.04 -PBDT4.804.28 12 PBT4.343.88 12 NP3.252.88 13
