Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diligent Media Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Diligent Media Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 73.31% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net loss of Diligent Media Corporation reported to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 73.31% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.792.96 -73 OPM %-234.18-13.51 -PBDT-1.872.47 PL PBT-1.902.44 PL NP-1.892.45 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 12.85% in the June 2025 quarter

DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 12.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 566.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 566.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 46.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 46.93% in the June 2025 quarter

GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon