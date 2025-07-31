Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 566.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.80% to Rs 1538.94 croreNet profit of Sagility India rose 566.49% to Rs 148.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.80% to Rs 1538.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1223.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1538.941223.33 26 OPM %22.4915.85 -PBDT328.58181.00 82 PBT210.3971.01 196 NP148.5622.29 566
