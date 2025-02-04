Business Standard

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 755.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 249.76% to Rs 14.41 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 755.56% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 249.76% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales14.414.12 250 OPM %3.262.18 -PBDT0.770.09 756 PBT0.770.09 756 NP0.770.09 756

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

