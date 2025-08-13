Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.84% to Rs 54.88 croreNet profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 58.84% to Rs 54.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales54.8834.55 59 OPM %4.993.79 -PBDT2.250.74 204 PBT1.24-0.20 LP NP0.88-0.23 LP
