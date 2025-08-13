Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 110.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.50% to Rs 5.39 croreNet profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 110.20% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 69.50% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.393.18 69 OPM %24.6825.79 -PBDT2.171.48 47 PBT1.380.81 70 NP1.030.49 110
