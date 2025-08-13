Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.74% to Rs 90.44 croreNet profit of Akar Auto Industries rose 18.18% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.74% to Rs 90.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 94.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales90.4494.94 -5 OPM %7.126.69 -PBDT3.343.51 -5 PBT2.112.31 -9 NP1.821.54 18
