Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 37.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 3140.32 croreNet profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 37.24% to Rs 206.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 3140.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2596.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3140.322596.29 21 OPM %14.6214.08 -PBDT435.04339.10 28 PBT275.96200.77 37 NP206.07150.15 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content