Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 59.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 85.41 croreNet profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products declined 59.15% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 85.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales85.4179.86 7 OPM %5.099.05 -PBDT2.604.52 -42 PBT1.203.15 -62 NP0.962.35 -59
