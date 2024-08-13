Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.93% to Rs 2.75 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rajasthan Syntex reported to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.93% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.7510.55-94.55-5.59-1.90-7.44-2.20-7.98-2.27-8.00