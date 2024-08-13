DCX Systems consolidated net profit declines 69.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.82% to Rs 138.08 croreNet profit of DCX Systems declined 69.38% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.82% to Rs 138.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 170.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales138.08170.10 -19 OPM %-3.484.47 -PBDT8.1011.99 -32 PBT5.2911.52 -54 NP2.949.60 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content