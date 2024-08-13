Yatra Online consolidated net profit declines 32.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.50% to Rs 100.81 croreNet profit of Yatra Online declined 32.55% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.50% to Rs 100.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 110.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales100.81110.18 -9 OPM %4.5514.50 -PBDT10.4412.16 -14 PBT4.347.33 -41 NP4.045.99 -33
