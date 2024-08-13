Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 42.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.20% to Rs 73.84 croreNet profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 42.29% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.20% to Rs 73.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales73.8453.82 37 OPM %17.9221.09 -PBDT17.4512.19 43 PBT16.1410.90 48 NP11.918.37 42
