Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.57% to Rs 43.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.43.3248.448.367.953.563.452.111.902.11-0.15