Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.57% to Rs 43.32 croreNet profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.57% to Rs 43.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales43.3248.44 -11 OPM %8.367.95 -PBDT3.563.45 3 PBT2.111.90 11 NP2.11-0.15 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content