Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hikal consolidated net profit rises 48.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Hikal consolidated net profit rises 48.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 7.25% to Rs 550.00 crore

Net profit of Hikal rose 48.08% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 550.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 512.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.46% to Rs 90.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 1843.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1768.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales550.00512.80 7 1843.501768.70 4 OPM %22.4418.41 -17.8115.10 - PBDT106.0079.60 33 258.20213.10 21 PBT68.3047.30 44 123.8095.50 30 NP50.2033.90 48 90.8069.60 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

