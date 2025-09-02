Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Greaves Cotton Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and ITI Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2025.

Greaves Cotton Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and ITI Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2025.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surged 15.11% to Rs 33.13 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 74.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Greaves Cotton Ltd spiked 11.95% to Rs 229.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd soared 9.26% to Rs 136.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Indraprastha Gas gains 3% on JV with RVUNL for solar project in Rajasthan

Peter Navarro

Modi must be with us, says Navarro after India-China-Russia SCO talks

IGI Airport

Immigration Act 2025 kicks in: Fake visas, overstays to invite tougher jail

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex near day's high; RIL, TCS lead gains; SMIDs rise; Media stks rally

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

Ashok Leyland rises 4% on inking ₹5,000-cr pact with CALB for batteries

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd gained 9.15% to Rs 22.18. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 144.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd advanced 8.10% to Rs 307.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72257 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME NIS Management stumbles at entry

BSE SME NIS Management stumbles at entry

GBP/USD hits two-week high, Minouche Shafik appointed as chief economic adviser

GBP/USD hits two-week high, Minouche Shafik appointed as chief economic adviser

Indices turn rangebound; realty shares climb for 2nd day

Indices turn rangebound; realty shares climb for 2nd day

Maruti Suzuki sales marginally slide 0.60% YoY to 180,683 units in August 2025

Maruti Suzuki sales marginally slide 0.60% YoY to 180,683 units in August 2025

India, UAE set target of $100 bn non-oil, non-precious metals trade goal by 2030

India, UAE set target of $100 bn non-oil, non-precious metals trade goal by 2030

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon